Artist shares character creation screens from Daybreak’s nixed Marvel superhero MMO

It’s very likely that the news of EG7 pulling the plug on Daybreak’s in-development Marvel MMORPG didn’t hit you very hard, considering that we didn’t have an official announcement, a look at the product, or even a name for it. However, superhero fans should brace themselves for a twinge of regret once they get a glimpse into the possibilities that this title possessed.

That’s because Daybreak artist Ramiro Galan decided to share with the world some of what he and the team were working on with this game. Specifically, Galan posted several screenshots from the comic book-like character creator, which dangle tantalizing options such as stylized looks, powers, body shape, and costumes. Players could even pick a superhero team to join, such as X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Avengers.

“[The] emphasis was on rich and vibrant colors with stylistic tones that pay homage to Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse,” Galan said.

Here is a series of styles and screens I did for a cancelled Marvel MMO title. Emphasis was on rich and vibrant colors with stylistic tones that pay homage to Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse#games #Marvel #design #uidesign #uxdesign #adobe https://t.co/HNswupvkf4 — Ramiro Galan (@RamiroGalan) May 27, 2022