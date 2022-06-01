Get your first look at Dungeons and Dragons Online’s Isle of Dread

One of Dungeons & Dragons’ most famous modules is about to become a fixture in Dungeons and Dragons Online when Isle of Dread releases later this month. As a prehistoric island appears off the coast of Stormreach, players will investigate and uncover its mysteries — if they don’t get bitten in half by the local dinos, that is.

Fansite DDOCentral got an advance look at the expansion on the test server, sending in a number of screenshots to give you an idea of what to expect when you set foot on these foreboding shores. Check them out below!

Thanks to DDOCentral for allowing us to run these pics!