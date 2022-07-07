Ubisoft will re-unveil Skull and Bones in this afternoon’s stream

It would appear that at least one of the two rumors surrounding Ubisoft’s multiplayer pirating open world Skull and Bones has proven true: The publisher/developer has indeed announced that a preview event is coming this afternoon, confirming earlier insider reports of a “re-reveal” broadcast.

The broadcast will be available on both Twitch and YouTube today at 2:00 p.m. EDT and will share gameplay reveals along with a vague promise that viewers will “discover other hidden treasures along the way.” This tease reads like the possibility of a launch date reveal, which readers will recall is rumored to be this November according to datamined information on the Xbox Store.



Tune-in July 7th at 11am PT / 8pm CEST for the worldwide Gameplay Reveal of #SkullandBones on Twitch and Youtube. You might also discover other hidden treasures along the way… https://t.co/xAxsCDfJo0 #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/J5wYPGf2Dd — Skull and Bones (@skullnbonesgame) July 5, 2022