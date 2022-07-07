Ubisoft will re-unveil Skull and Bones in this afternoon’s stream

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It would appear that at least one of the two rumors surrounding Ubisoft’s multiplayer pirating open world Skull and Bones has proven true: The publisher/developer has indeed announced that a preview event is coming this afternoon, confirming earlier insider reports of a “re-reveal” broadcast.

The broadcast will be available on both Twitch and YouTube today at 2:00 p.m. EDT and will share gameplay reveals along with a vague promise that viewers will “discover other hidden treasures along the way.” This tease reads like the possibility of a launch date reveal, which readers will recall is rumored to be this November according to datamined information on the Xbox Store.

source: Twitter
Advertisement
Previous articleNew World deep-dives the Summer Medleyfaire and Barnacles & Black Powder expedition
Next articleThe Division Resurgence is announced as a new title for mobile platforms

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments