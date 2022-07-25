City of Heroes: Rebirth rogue server adds cel shading and four new powersets

City of Heroes is dead; long live City of Heroes! The superhero MMO’s post-cancellation career has proven to be quite interesting indeed, with many rogue servers picking up the development from Paragon Studios’ former stewardship. One of these is City of Heroes: Rebirth, a smaller but scrappy project that’s declared itself “Forever Epic” this month.

Well, it declared its fourth major content update that, at least. Issue 4 improves the Peacebringers and Warshades archetypes, gives Trick Arrow some new toys, brings in cel shading as a graphic option, and adds glowing costumes and skins.

If that’s not enough, the patch also greatly expands the game’s powersets, with Gadgetry, Force of Will, Inferno Mastery, and Frost Mastery.

We recently took a personal look at the Rebirth server in our Choose My Adventure series. “Having that experience of different perspectives about what CoH ‘should’ be is pretty interesting,” MOP’s Chris said.

Rebirth Issue 4: Forever Epic makes its way to LIVE this coming SUNDAY! Get ready to shine!https://t.co/LsVKURMrIl#CityofHeroes #ri4 #ForeverEpic pic.twitter.com/UqTVT4svzB — City of Heroes: Rebirth (@coh_rebirth) July 19, 2022