Aliens Fireteam Elite adds crossplay, prestige progression, and a turret babysitting game mode

If there’s one thing shooter fans love, it’s stopping what they’re doing (usually shooting things) to make sure a stationary turret is full of ammo and not being damaged. That’s the basic thrust of a new game mode added to Aliens: Fireteam Elite earlier this week, which is called, appropriately enough, Restock Turrets.

“Restock Turrets is a new game mode where you have to fend off Xenomorphs coming from every direction while keeping your turrets stocked up to defend your positions. Do you have what it takes to fend off wave after wave? Or will you crumble like a Power Loader without a fuel cell?”

There are a few other pieces of this latest update, most notably the launch of cross-platform play among Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam players, as well as the introduction of prestige ranks that players can earn when their character hits the regular level cap of 20; prestige ranks go to a maximum of 100 and grant distinct rewards every 10 levels like outfits, head accessories, gun colors, decals, emotes, and nameplates. Other pieces of the update include more weapons and the Challenge Card Reprocessor that lets players discard three unwanted challenge cards for one new one.

This update marks the end of the co-op shooter’s year one roadmap. From here on, the devs at Cold Iron Studios will be working on its Pathogen DLC, which is set to land on August 30th. In the meantime, there are turrets to restock.