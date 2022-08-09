World of Warcraft’s Darkmoon Faire is now available to players once more

By
Chris Neal
-
    
Fans of the Darkmoon Faire in World of Warcraft who have been waiting for its gates to open have some good news: The park is once again open for players to revel in all of the regular carnival goodness on the first Sunday of each month for one week at a time.

As far as attractions are concerned, there’s not much here that won’t surprise regular visitors: minigames, roller coaster rides, the PvP deathmatch arena, Faire bosses, and the Darkmoon Arcade among other things are all present and accounted for. Rewards like mounts, pets, a wide selection of cosmetics, toys, and profession items to snap up with the prize ticket currency are also on hand like in Faires past.

Ultimately there’s not anything necessarily new to be had, but there is at least the opportunity to play in the park, which should be fine for fans of its regular attractions.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
