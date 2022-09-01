Mortal Online 2’s latest patch adds a tower shield, Myrland POIs, and a fix for ghost players

I ain’t afraid of no ghosts, especially in the case of the ghost player bug that was in Mortal Online 2, which is now fixed in the latest patch. Unfortunately, this does mean that players will no longer appear in multiple places at once, but it was a bug that apparently needed to be squashed all the same.

Another big part of this new update is the addition of tower shields, as well as changes to shields as a whole including the removal of stamina drain from blocking and more damage mitigation when blocking. The patch also has added a variety of new points of interest for Myrland, introduced a new NPC outside of the Descensus monastery who will trade for curios found in the location as well as possibly have “esoteric knowledge,” included the ability to toggle criminal actions with a hotkey, and launched experimental UI scaling features. All these details and more await in the patch notes.