NetEase’s free-to-play survival shooter Lost Light makes its global debut on PC and mobile

Lost Light, the mobile and PC survival shooter from NetEase that we first reported on last year and checked in on last month, is back in the news once more as the game has now moved from open beta to full-blown globally launched game.

The release naturally arrived with a new patch that wiped progression, kicked off a daily login campaign, and added features like an expanded map, the addition of a female character, a new custom lobby mode to let players tailor their game experience, and a new assault rifle among other updates.

Naturally, the global launch has come with a fresh new trailer that can be seen below, while interested players can get a peek for themselves on iOS, Android, direct PC download, or Steam.

