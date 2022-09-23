Multiplayer 4X RTS Dune Spice Wars introduces the House Corrino faction in latest update

Dune: Spice Wars, the early access 4X RTS that recently introduced multiplayer to the mix, has now added something else new to its melange: the playable House Corrino faction, which is the centerpiece of the game’s latest update.

“As House Corrino, wield influence over the other factions by manipulating the CHOAM market and the Landsraad. If all else fails, deploy the ruthless Sardaukar to squash your opposition.”

The update not only introduces the new faction and its various units but also reworks the fremen economy, introduces the aforementioned CHOAM market where players can buy and sell CHOAM shares along with a new win condition of owning 50% of CHOAM, balanced hegemony to make it more valuable in multiplayer, and applied a host of various gameplay adjustments and updates. All of the details are assembled in the patch notes.

