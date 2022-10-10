Neverwinter previews upcoming updates to inventory and other UI features

Nobody likes to root around their bags for stuff. Some of us (MJ) are bad at inventory (Chris), while some of us are maybe a bit too good at it (Bree all day). Whatever side of the spectrum you fall on, Neverwinter is going to be making a number of improvements to the inventory UI soon for both PC and console players.

Some of the features coming to the MMORPG’s inventory include the addition of filtering options and a search field, the ability to rename and reorder certain bags, a feature that lets players assign bags to store a preferred type of item, and the ability to move multiple items in a bag at once.

Other UI features are in the works as well, like a potion tray for PC players similar to the one console players have, a function that automatically uses an injury kit by clicking on the injury indicator on-screen, a pinned currency display, and the addition of more fashion library slots that can be purchased with Astral Diamonds. A timeline for when all this will arrive wasn’t given, but fans of the MMO can at least rest easy knowing improvements are en route.