Nexon’s 16v16 medieval fantasy combat arena Warhaven is now in a limited-time open beta

If you’re looking for some online PvP action involving medieval weaponry (but you’d rather not play something like Chivalry or For Honor), then you might be interested in Warhaven, the 16v16 online weapons brawler published and developed by Nexon that we got word of earlier this month. Why bring up a game that’s not even released yet? Because it’s currently running a global open beta test between now and Wednesday, November 2nd.

This open beta period will let players duke it out in one of four maps and in three different game modes: Skirmish, Onslaught, and Arms Race. Each map and mode will have different objectives for teams to complete, such as controlling a central foothold or transporting war machines, and some maps will also have unique siege weapons like large crossbows or human cannons. Look, nobody said this was going to be historically accurate.

Those who take part in this open beta will be able to gather up free coins for cosmetics by logging in, and can collect carrots by playing, winning, and earning account levels that are then used to buy a unique rabbit mask cosmetic. Nexon is also actively recruiting content creators for a partner program. Either way, getting access to this global beta is a matter of requesting it via Steam.



source: press release