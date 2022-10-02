The MOP Up: Shooter looter Rift Loopers rolls out in early access

Experience the multiverse — and then blow up a small part of it — in Rift Loopers, a new twin-stick survival shooter that just released in early access on Steam. The $5 game challenges you to “fight your way through worlds lost to the insectoids on your mission to collect the resource needed for dimensional travel, the reality crystals. Dead or alive, your crystals will be returned to your dimension to be used to unlock additional weapons, characters and enhancements for your future loops.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

A minor LOTRO patch tweaked Minstrels and fixed unusable items.

Once Human’s beta test is coming in November — but you’ll have to fill out a survey to participate.

Legends of Runeterra explained which cards are getting adjustments with this next patch: “Our designers are working until the last wire tuning things to ensure we hit the meta with the strongest swing possible, as such, sometimes they don’t make it on the image in time!”

A small WURM patch nerfed its rifts a little and beefed up the points it doled out.

Gamigo MMO Shaiya trotted out a fearsome foe with Queen Pandora and a new token system designed to reshape the game’s economy.

Valheim launched on Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass for $20.

Elsword Online debuted a new PvP map: “Despite its frostiness, the heated battles on this snowy, ice-covered map are guaranteed to get your blood pumping! Can you get the upper hand over your PvP opponents in the Blizzard Ruins?”

The new and improved version of World Seed upgraded its mobile editions to match.

The Cycle kicked off its second season: ” After a wildly successful Season 1, Prospectors are invited back to Fortuna III to fight for rare materials, powerful weapons and the ultimate bragging rights on the hostile planet below.”

Nexon’s developers showed off Warhaven, an upcoming 16v16 title:

World War II shooter Enlisted opened up the Pacific Theater for play:

Multiplayer tactical shooter X8 is heading our way this winter:

Pre-registration for Tree of Savior M kicked off in South Korea: