EverQuest’s returning Raid Raid Raid event tasks players with slaying giants and dragons all month

What do players of EverQuest do when their world is under threat by legions of giants and dragons? They Raid, Raid, Raid! The annual event has come back again, once more combining the Dragons, Dragons Dragons! event and the Giants, Giants, Giants! event into their own singular affair.

Players who are looking to fight dragons, giants, or maybe even both simply need to talk to Grusal the Emissary of Rallos in the Plane of Knowledge to take on dragons and Tzudani in the Plane of Knowledge to challenge giants. The event is available between now and November 29th, but only for servers that have unlocked the requisite expansions.

In other EQ1 news, players can reap the benefits of their charitable donations to Extra Life as promised boosts to XP, rare spawns, loot, and coins are turned on between now and November 15th. Daybreak’s Darkpaw Games further confirmed that work on individual bonuses for donators will continue and that players can still donate to the charity drive until December 31st if they so choose.