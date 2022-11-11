Hearthstone applies updates to Battlegrounds and Arenas, Overwatch releases a new novel

We’re pulling together the news from Hearthstone and Overwatch together into their own combined story simply because they’re kind of teeny on their own while still worth some notice. Just assume that Winston and Junkrat are playing some card games together if you want to mentally combine both titles in one. That’s a fun image to think about, isn’t it?

In Hearthstone, the game’s latest patch has applied a few general updates to Battlegrounds and Arenas, tweaking some quest completion requirements and rewards along with armor tier updates in the former mode, and fixing a bug and increasing glass card appearance in the latter.

As for Overwatch, this news is less about the game and more about a new novel released this week: Overwatch 2: Sojourn, which tells the origin story of Sojourn and her fight against the Omnics alongside several members of the Overwatch team.



Sojourn the fierce, cybernetic soldier, commander of Overwatch in days past is in a race against time to staunch the flow of enemy forces. Slide into Overwatch 2: Sojourn, a brand-new novel. Available everywhere books are sold. 📖 https://t.co/LIeRbSLTda pic.twitter.com/2JYvc2ebe5 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 10, 2022