Pantheon Rise of the Fallen looks back at 2022’s dev progress, continues to vaguely promise more pre-alpha

We’re not even done with this year yet, but that isn’t going to stop the devs of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen from taking a moment to look back at its year of work in a livestream.

As one might expect, much of the stream is a retrospective, but there are a couple of times when current development progress is reported. At one point the game’s pre-alpha testing plans are brought up by creative director Chris “Joppa” Perkins, who notes that the next pre-alpha is soon, and that if its stability is satisfactory enough, more regular pre-alpha tests will be scheduled. As for how often these tests will run, that could be from twice a month to once every two months. “We will let you know when we know, but we really are getting to that point,” Perkins promises.

Other update discussions from the team include progress on implementing new character models, work on the paladin and warrior classes, what effect more zones will have on stability, general plans on what zones will be added next, a check-in on crafter progress, and some talk about making sure the game doesn’t require people to be grouped up for every single step of their journey.

