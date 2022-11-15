Blizzard shuts down a major Overwatch 2 cheat software provider

You have to be a special, artisanal, distinct kind of lamesauce to buy software to cheat in a shooter game, but that is regrettably the case for a wide number of online shooters including Overwatch 2. However, it appears that Blizzard has come down with a legal hammer against one of the game’s major cheat software distributors according to a picture from a Discord message shared on Reddit.

The developer of the self-described “assistance software” in question, known as Rijin, confirmed that the tools made for OW2 have been manually dismantled and will no longer be sold or supported. “We know our customers may feel upset or angry about our decisions, but unfortunately, we have no control over the situation…” closes the announcement. The vagueness of the statement certainly suggests that Rijin faced some manner of legal threat from Blizzard.

Naturally, there is much digital rejoicing over the removal of the software, as well as many people lampooning the terms Rijin used to describe its cheat tools. Obviously, the fight against cheat programs and cheaters is an endless one, but by all accounts, a major bite was taken out of the matter.