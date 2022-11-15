Star Citizen is all about its vehicles as the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo free fly event draws near

Chris Neal
This Friday is a big deal for Star Citizen, especially if all of the excited flailing and screeching out of CIG is anything to be believed. That’s when the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo goes live once more, offering players the opportunity to play the alpha version of the game for free and try out a wide assortment of ships and vehicles between November 18th and 30th. So understandably, this week’s schedule of events is focused on the promotion.

Some of the major events tied to IAE include a themed episode of Inside Star Citizen that will talk up the Drake Interplanetary manufacturer and an update on the 600i rework, an all-ship special edition of Star Citizen Live with members of the game’s vehicle team, and a full free fly schedule arriving tomorrow, November 16th. There’s even a big in-universe guide to the event’s location, offering up instructions on how to head to the event, where to go while there, and other points of interest on planet microTech.

source: official site (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
