Warhammer 40K Darktide works on server stability, balance, and its crafting system

The world is less than a week away from the co-op multiplayer shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide making its full release, but before then the game has been in pre-order beta, which reads like a marketing ploy but has actually been making honest-to-goodness beta test-style adjustments, including server performance updates, progression and gameplay tweaks, and the addition of new systems.

Last week’s update saw the devs at Fatshark Games address problems with matchmaking that saw players get bounced out of games, discuss the frequency of server stability issues and game crashes, and introduce an NPC that lets players change their appearance. An update this past weekend continued to attack server stability matters, introduce some balance adjustments, and add layers to character progression and economy, specifically with the first portions of a crafting system.

Darktide is headed for its full release this coming Wednesday, November 30th, but can be played in full for those who pre-order, with no plans to wipe progression after the beta. For those sitting on their wallets or the curious, the game has put out a summary trailer that can be viewed below the cut.