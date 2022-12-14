RuneScape teases necromancy skill for 2023, Old School RuneScape begins its Christmas event

Are you the kind of person who likes to get spooky in RuneScape? Then you’re the right player for the upcoming necromancy skill that was recently teased by the game in a livestream yesterday. Spooky players are going to have to wait until sometime in 2023 for this skill’s arrival, but there is indeed some necromantic goodness due next year.

In the meantime, this week’s update has some Christmas goodness to celebrate, as the newest patch launches the Presents from the Sledge event and adds seasonal cosmetics to Treasure Hunter lootboxes along with all of the previously announced December events.

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, the game’s 2022 Christmas event is on, which sees players joining a dwarf’s quest to try and get in to an exclusive pub known as The Nutcracker by completing a series of challenges. Rewards for this year’s event include a nutcracker outfit, a naughty or nice list cape, and a sackful of coal back item.

