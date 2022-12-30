Looter shooter Synced runs open beta through mid-January

A little sedate from eating all of that holiday ham and rolling around in the intoxicating scent of Christmas wrapping paper? Then get your blood pumping with a good old-fashioned looter shooter! Or hey, a new-fashioned one, as is the case with Synced.

Brought to you by Tencent’s Level Infinite and NExT Studios, Synced is a third-person scifi shooter that’s currently in open beta. The twist with this title is that players can use nano technology to turn into different classes on the fly. The game offers PvE, PvP, and co-op modes, depending on one’s taste. The beta is running through January 15th.

“Like classic looter shooters, Runners can loot resources in PvE and PvP matches to build up their character, while also unlocking powerful weapons and mods. Consequently, each match plays out as a unique run — leaning into the ‘rogue-lite’ influence and distinguishing Synced from its peers.”