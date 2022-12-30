Social life sim MMO Polity enters free-to-play early access

Back in April 2021 we caught wind of Polity, a social-centered life sim MMO from Turkey’s Jib Games. The crux of the gameplay loop is around players either taking up the role of president for an entire country or as a citizen with quests and minigames to be had. The game entered closed beta testing in October 2021 while its Steam page noted a 2022 launch date at the time.

With 2022 nearly wrapped up, that Steam launch time frame does appear to have been met as the title entered into early access on the platform. announcing this past April that it would be free-to-play. The title has been making a whole laundry list of updates since, adding things like new roads, new plants, a unique currency for presidents, and other general UI and sound updates.

As of right now the game has a slim number of Steam user reviews, most of which are either from 2021 or otherwise are months old. That 22 review aggregate has the game sitting on a Mixed score, with many speaking highly of its gameplay features and setting while otherwise stating that it needs a lot more work to fully come together.