Sea of Thieves’ latest video highlights its next PvE adventure and planned factional PvP improvements

Sea of Thieves’ first video news digest of this year has a little something for everyone in terms of PvE and PvP. Assuming, of course, the former likes the limited-time adventures that arrive to the pirating sandbox and the latter likes the match-made factional warfare portion. So a little something for specific folks, then.

On the PvE front, the next adventure, The Secret Wilds, is scheduled to arrive between January 19th and February 2nd. This new adventure will continue to examine the curse that’s overtaking Tasha while promising to uncover more of Captain Briggs’ past and let players “discover the world beyond [their] own.”

As for factional PvP, several improvements are coming to the activity, including previously discussed same-faction fights and cross-stamp matchmaking to reduce queue times. Other adjustments to the mode include more rewards in general, particularly to those who lose a match, as well as the end of an exploit that let players used crates and chests as shields, an increase in the number of arenas from six to 50, and faction fights being closer to outposts to make cashing in rewards easier.

