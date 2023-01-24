Star Citizen’s player-run Daymar Rally wraps up, CIG preps Squadron 42 monthly report and returning videos

The Star Citizen community went racing at the end of last week with its 2023 edition of the Daymar Rally, a player-run rally racing event that features three classes of vehicles running across the sands of Daymar.

In addition to the race this past Saturday, the event was also host to a couple of player event-related reveals such as the announcement of the Stanton 7 buggy race qualifiers location and a new sponsor for event runners Atmo Esports, which will be furnishing some prizes. The Daymar Rally, meanwhile, was noted by Atmo Esports as another milestone event and promises to make next year’s race bigger and better.

In other SC news, the game’s weekly content schedule is up, noting that a monthly report for Squadron 42 is coming this Wednesday, while the Inside Star Citizen and Inside Star Citizen weekly video digests return this Thursday and Friday respectively.

