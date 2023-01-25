Diablo II Resurrected introduces eight new rune words to its PTR

Speak the words and earn the power. That’s what rune words are all about in Diablo II: Resurrected, and now there are eight new words for players to learn. On the game’s PTR, at least.

These new words – Bulwark, Cure, Ground, Hearth, Temper, Hustle, Metamorphosis, and Mosaic – are intended to “sprinkle variety into the competitive meta,” with an eye on improving resistance bonuses, increasing movement speed, and buffing assassin and druid builds. All of these new rune words will be coming to ladder and offline solo play when the update releases.

The PTR testing will run between now and January 31st. For those who are curious on learning a powerful new in-game language, the PTR patch notes offer more granular details about what each new word does.