Datamining finds new chat filtering options in World of Warcraft’s patch 10.0.7

Right now, filtering your chat in World of Warcraft involves either turning a mature language filter on or off, which counts as a blanket solution but also doesn’t provide too much personal nuance. That looks to be changing soon, as datamining of the latest PTR build for patch 10.0.7 has unearthed some additional features for customizing what is and isn’t appropriate for a player’s chat.

Not only will these new chat features let players customize terms that they don’t want to see in chat scroll, there are additional dropdown menus that apply filtering options to everyone, everyone except friends, or everyone except friends and guildmates. It’s unclear what channels these features will apply to, but they are apparently on the way.

Meanwhile in Retail, a hotfix was applied yesterday to address problems with the Evoker’s Preservation tree, a couple of dungeons, the Trophy of Strife item, and the Precognition skill in PvP.