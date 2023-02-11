Sony argues Microsoft’s doc request in FTC lawsuit is tantamount to harassment

The legal claws are coming out between Microsoft and Sony, apparently. Legal filings placed by both companies that involve Sony trying to fight Microsoft’s billion-dollar buyout of Activision-Blizzard offer up some fresh written slapfighting between the two megalithic companies, which is both sad to see yet amusing at the same time.

The paper-borne tussle is related to Microsoft’s request for discovery, which seeks to gather documents and emails from Sony executives as part of its defense in its battle with the FTC; the sticky wicket has been focused on the number of documents that Microsoft can get access to.

Microsoft’s filing claims that Sony is stalling the process to the point that it believes court intervention is required, while also arguing that access to the wanted documents is vital to its defense and saying the case “is as much about SIE as it is about Xbox and Activision.” Sony’s response counter-argues that Microsoft is asking for far too much information and likens the breadth of its discovery request to “obvious harassment.”

As a reminder, the case isn’t expected to be heard until sometime this August, so we all might be in for more of the same whining in legalese before then.