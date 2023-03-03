Betawatch: Blue Protocol projects tests and releases its benchmark

Blue Protocol has released its benchmark and character creator! This is not a drill, people. If you are unsure of what to do, well, you should have attended my bi-weekly drills preparing for this situation. It’s not my fault you ignored the calendar reminders. This is a prison of your own making. The upcoming network test, meanwhile, is a… test. Of Bandai Namco’s own making.
That one got away from me. Quickly, let’s hustle on to beta news.
- Dune Awakening is teasing its exploration, survival, and crafting. No word yet on incorporating the first anti-rhythm game for walking, but we’re sure it’s in there.
- Pax Dei is a well-funded open-world social sandbox being developed by industry veterans. Yes, it’s already funded by other people. I know, you were bracing for the crowdfunding from “open-world sandbox” and “industry veterans.”
- Diablo IV has talked about all the details of its upcoming tests in March, from focus to timing.
- Mad World insists that it’s on track to launch before June, which would probably feel a lot more definitive if the game weren’t originally supposed to launch back in 2018.
So, here’s a question. Does anyone actually remember what “Betawatch” as a title was meant as a reference to at this point? Just curious, we’ve still got the list down below even if you don’t. It’s an old pop culture thing; no one cares. We do care if a game has shifted into a new release state, though, so if you can tell us down in the comments, we’d appreciate it.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha on March 2
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Diablo IV: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Throne and Liberty: Korean closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha
Wayfinder: Closed beta