Diablo IV discusses the focus, timing, and extra details of its upcoming March beta tests

We already know that the month of March means two beta tests for Diablo IV, but before those test phases can begin, the devs of the ARPG came together in a livestream to offer a few more details about what to expect and what the tests are meant to… well, test.

First off, players will have access to only the Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer classes during the closed beta test that starts March 17th, while the open beta test on March 24th will open up all five of the game’s classes. On the subject of the open beta, its whole purpose is to get as many players onto the server as possible for stress testing (with plans for world boss spawns to facilitate this testing focus) as well as to gather feedback on class balance.

Additionally, more details about beta were added to the earlier beta announcement post, including a look at cosmetic rewards for those who achieve milestones during open beta, testing timing information, and PC specs. If you’ve visited that post before, it might be worth your time to circle back around to it again, or you can watch the livestream below.

