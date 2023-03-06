Torchlight Infinite admits its Blacksail season ‘wasn’t as good as expected’ and outlines tweaks for future seasons

If you were among those players of Torchlight Infinite who found the ARPG’s second season to be a little lackluster, perhaps you’ll be mollified in knowing the devs agree with you and have plans on updating and improving seasonal content going forward.

The post offers a significant dive into what adjustments are planned for the next season, including adding more content to support a three month-long season model and adding more base crafting materials to make seasonal loot less monotonous. The game’s overall quality is also a focus, with better PC UI features, more control settings, and updates to Netherrealm gameplay among other fixes.

“We are very sorry that the experience of the game this season wasn’t as good as expected,” the post admits. “We urgently need to enhance quality control for the version, adjust the game’s balance, and improve response and processing speed when issues arise.”