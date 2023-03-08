Lost Ark’s Artist class launches in the west next week – with outfit alterations

We’re just a week away from the release of Lost Ark’s latest patch and the new Artist class – though Amazon is reminding players that she’s not being ported from East to West without changes.

“Previously, we’ve stated that there may be some content in the original version of the game that gets adapted for Western audiences,” Amazon says. “While our goal is to preserve the authenticity of the original game, we also work with Smilegate RPG to make localization updates to ensure the game feels approachable and representative of our Western players.”

“Nothing gameplay-related will change for the Artist Class, but some skins will be modified to better fit Western norms. Specifically, skins with short skirts will have shorts added underneath the skirt, and other skins will have adjusted pant lengths or tights added. We will be working to preserve the original spirit of the skins when applying these changes to ensure players will have a variety of compelling customization options for this uniquely versatile class.”

The rest of the dev post dives into the Artist’s class mechanics and skills, as well as the planned events revolving around leveling her up, plus the story mission system, new bonuses, “the 48v48 PvP Tulubik Battlefield releases along with quality of life updates, balance changes, new events, cosmetics, and the third Ark Pass.”