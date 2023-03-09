Wayfinder, still wrapped in NDAs, drops new trailer ahead of PAX demo and panel

As part of its press promo yesterday, Airship Syndicate dropped a new video for Wayfinder, its upcoming PvE-centric multiplayer shooter, and yes, there’s a big giant fight over how MMO-like it actually is and how much of that MMO inspiration actually makes it into the gameplay. Fun!

If you were wondering whether you, too, are finally free to talk about your experiences during the test, the answer is apparently still no. “[T]he NDA for closed beta is still in effect for all other testers,” the studio told followers in Discord yesterday. “Please do not share any content you may have captured as a tester, as it will lead to an account ban and subject you to risk of legal ramifications.” (We opted not to sign the draconian press NDA, which is why we did not participate in the press dump yesterday. Regular testers who signed a separate NDA were not allowed to discuss the NDA up until Airship mentioned that it existed yesterday – presumably? It’s sort of a mess all around.)

Of course, that didn’t stop over a hundred people from breaking their NDAs in the YouTube comments under the video.

Airship Syndicate said yesterday that it will attend PAX East later this month, with a livestreamed panel on March 24th and hands-on demos all four days of the event.