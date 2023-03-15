RuneScape adds a murder mystery next week, Old School RuneScape brings the last of Poll 78 updates

Ah, the dinner murder mystery. It’s a classic trope that seems to stand the test of time, and it’s being explored by RuneScape next week when Murder on the Border, the first quest in the Fort Forinthry quest line, lands on Monday, March 20th, for those who are subscribed to the MMORPG.

“Players have been invited by King Roald to dine in celebration of the Fort’s construction. Any hope that the event goes well is dashed by the addition of the party’s surprise guest, murder! Players will team up with the affable wannabe-detective steward, Aster, to prevent the kingdom from descending into chaos.”

This new quest is promising some classic point-and-click adventure gaming mechanics through the use of a new interface used to unearth clues, find missing information, and create a list of suspects and their motives. After the whodunnit is complete, players can then build a kitchen hub specially designed for cooking profession leveling, as it grants decreased chance of burning food, access to a cooking supply shop, and cooking XP boosts.

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, the last of player-requested Poll 78 features have come online this week such as Motherlode Mine improvements and mining node name changes to indicate what ore resides within them. Other features in the patch include Group Ironman fixes and changes to the Wilderness PvP.