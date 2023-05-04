Enshrouded is a 16-person survival action RPG headed for early access later this year

It would appear that the survival RPG sub-genre well hasn’t been tapped completely dry yet (presumably) as we’re seeing a new game of this type headed for an early access release. This time we’re looking at Enshrouded, a self-described survival action RPG sandbox for between one and 16 players to explore at once.
“Enshrouded is set in a decaying world of magic and beauty, ruined by a pestilence unleashed from the depths of the earth. Roaming and ravaging the land are the mutated remnants of its fallen people — driven to madness and controlled by the fog. But above the mists and hidden deep in ancient temples, warriors from a forgotten age sleep, dreamless and impervious to time.”
Features for this upcoming game include ARPG-like active combat; plenty of skill customization for players to make the Flameborn character they wish; a whole bevy of base building and crafting, complete with special NPCs that can be found and employed to make powerful items; and plenty of enemies and bosses to face, all in a large open world setting.
Enshrouded comes to us from developer Keen Games, which is known as the studio behind Portal Knights. Readers might remember that the studio got a $10M investment for a then-planned “spiritual successor.” Whether that game evolved into the title that’s coming later isn’t immediately obvious, but there are things to look at on Steam or in the video below.