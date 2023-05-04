Pathfinder Abomination Vaults is a ‘co-op forward’ hack-and-slash ARPG headed to Kickstarter soon

The Pathfinder IP has had some reasonable success in the video game realm with Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, but in our MMO neck of the gaming woods, it’s mostly known for an MMO that shut down in November 2021. It looks like the TTRPG’s setting is getting a possible new lease on multiplayer life with the reveal of a new ARPG known as Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults.

This in-development hack-and-slash title comes to us from developer BKOM Studios, which is the studio behind the mobile title Heroes of Twilight. The footage shared in the first half of the reveal trailer is noted as an early prototype for “gameplay and artistic intent,” but it grants fans a look at some of the combat mechanics and pacing, while the second half of the video provides a bit more detail about the ARPG.



In Abomination Vaults, players enter the titular megadungeon to face all kinds of beasties, traps, and at least one extremely melodramatic baddie with a hunger for vengeance. The game’s creative director calls it a “co-op forward” title for up to four players, with what appear to be four different classes on offer and ten stories of dungeon to delve.

Additional context is being promised in the coming weeks, including background on the original TTRPG setting, information on core gameplay elements, character progression and customization details – a tanky ranger and DPS’ing cleric are mentioned here – and plans for replay value.

Abomination Vaults is planning a launch on Kickstarter sometime in the near future, but in the meantime players can get a look at what BKOM has in mind in the video below.