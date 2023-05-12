A serious bug has delayed DC Universe Online’s name reclaim event to June 1

I know that you were all waiting with bated breath and a list of names you wanted to try to scoop up in today’s DC Universe Online name reclaim event, but I’m afraid that Daybreak has postponed it – and not for frivolous reasons.

“The bad news is that today’s Name Reclaim has been cancelled and delayed until a later date,” Daybreak’s Mepps says. “An error in our query meant we were renaming characters that should not have been renamed. The good news is that we were able to catch the issue before any worlds were back online. We are currently reverting all changes made today, so no character renames will have occurred. We now expect to perform the Name Reclaim on or before our next Game Update, which is currently scheduled for June 1. We will confirm the new date as soon as possible.”

However, the delay has caused a bit of a minor drama on the forums, as apparently some folks took off work to camp names in the 12-year-old MMO. Here’s one of the more vehement:

In any case, players do have another couple of weeks to log in and refresh their accounts, as only characters on accounts that haven’t logged in within the past year are subject to losing their names.

Update: Today's planned Name Reclaim has been delayed and will happen in the next few weeks, date to be determined. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the delay. https://t.co/YSFLLKmR7G — DCUO (@DCUO) May 11, 2023