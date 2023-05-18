Elite Dangerous’ latest patch applies further bug fixes and better reflects when the Thargoids are beaten

Claiming victory against the Thargoid incursion of any given system in Elite: Dangerous may not have been quite as clear-cut as players would like, but now a new patch applied to the game should better reflect when the alien menace is defeated: A notification will be displayed when an invasion is beaten, Thargoid interdictions and signal sources will stop, Thargoids will stop appearing at conflict zones, and most conflict zones will disappear entirely.

The rest of this patch’s content is mostly about another round of bug fixing, addressing problems with caustic sink launchers, Thargoid enemies getting stuck investigating canisters, ship-launched fighters, and a specific crash. Speaking of crashes, the post also points out that Frontier Developments is aware of a crash problem related to players with bounties turning themselves in and offers a workaround for the matter. So all told, this new update is about game bugs and bugs within the game world.