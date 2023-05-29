Blue Protocol’s latest Japanese teaser trailer release focuses on character creation options

The parade of teaser hype trailers continues to spew forth from Blue Protocol’s Japanese dev team. First it was about locations, then it was about combat, and now the newest one is about character creation.

As one would expect, this video preview grants a look at the selection of character creation options players have access to, with a look at the various sliders, hairstyles, facial shapes, hair colors, and makeup choices the creator has to offer.

This character creator is one of the few functions of Blue Protocol that western fans have access to, as regular followers are likely familiar with the standalone character creator and benchmark tool that was released in March and made available for everyone to use. Even so, if you haven’t seen the MMO’s customization options before, you can now in the video below.

