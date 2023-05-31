Guild Wars 2’s Dragon Bash is coming next week

Some games may be co-opting dragons for fun and profit these days, but we all know that Guild Wars 2 is where dragons go home to roost, right? And if you don’t buy into that, then just show up next week when the joy of Dragon Bash returns to see how much this game loves its flying destructive reptiles.

Dragon Bash 2023 is scheduled to kick off on June 6th and run to the 27th. Starting in 2013, the event only became annual with the 2019 iteration. It boasts many activities, including smashing dragon piñatas, racing moas, going on a hologram stampede, and fighting in the dragon arena.

To get into the spirit, play the official Dragon Bash theme song and sing along at the top of your lungs!

Get ready for the Hologram Stampede, Dragon Pinatas, and so much Zhaitaffy: Dragon Bash is in one week! pic.twitter.com/uEDfbzrMu2 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) May 30, 2023