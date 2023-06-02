Genshin Impact plans esports invitational centered around the Genius Invokation TCG

Genshin Impact and esports isn’t exactly a pairing one would consider from the outside looking in, particularly since the title’s primary gameplay loop is about solo or multiplayer PvE. However, the Genius Invokation TCG that was added last December has presumably drawn in plenty of player competition and attention, which is the best explanation for why HoYoverse is holding an invitational esports tournament for the TCG.

Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup looks to assemble players from multiple nations and regions for six regional tournaments happening between June to September and three cross-regional invitationals in June, August, and December, all for a shared prize pool of $270,000. These tournaments will be assembled through existing channels in the official Discord, while quarterfinals and exhibition games featuring top community candidates will compete live in an official broadcast across Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

For those who are interested in how all of this is set to work, the esports event’s official site has additional information, while those interested in tossing their hat into the ring will want to read over the rules.