Betawatch: Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now winds down beta on June 13

On a scale of New World to MultiVersus, how much does it worry you when an ongoing beta is abruptly shut down? Monster Hunter Now apparently plans to conclude its closed beta test on June 13th, with future testing planned later. If you’ve forgotten what that was supposed to be, it’s Niantic’s spin on a Monster Hunter game, which features mostly walking around and… all right, you got all of that when I mentioned “Niantic,” didn’t you? Some studios just have a formula. Niantic’s isn’t great! But we’ll be keeping an eye on whether that September 2023 launch date materializes.

Yeah, this week’s roundup of beta stories is not generally the sort of thing that’s going to make you double plus extra happy. But we’ve still got our roundup down below along with our handy-dandy list of games in testing, and we still look forward to any feedback in the comments.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed testing

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Blue Protocol: Japanese launch on June 14th, launching worldwide in 2024

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

Diablo IV: Early acess

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)

Fractured Online: Back in closed development

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Meep

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Closed alpha

Waven: Open alpha

Wayfinder: Closed beta

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

