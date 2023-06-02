Ashes of Creation fights a giant cyclops in its latest Alpha Two preview

Gamers who have been following the development track of Ashes of Creation might remember that the sandbox MMORPG will have world raid bosses, such as a poison-barfing dragon showcased in 2021. It’s been some time since we’ve seen a new type of this encounter, but that drought has now ended with Intrepid Studios’ latest Alpha Two video showcase, which features a raid-sized fight against a cyclops.

Creative Director Steven Sharif pulled together 15 others to show off the encounter, which is intended as players’ first taste of this kind of fight. To that point, this particular boss can be found tromping through the Riverlands, blithely knocking down trees as he walks – an intentional bit of pathing meant to surprise players roaming the area.

As for the fight itself, it’s being designed around party sizes of between 16 and 32, depending on level and player equipment, with mechanics that are tuned to be interesting but not too complicated. The fight overall is meant to get players acclimated to large party battles and give all roles in the holy trinity something to do. The footage of the fight awaits below the break.

