Lost Ark is merging western and central Europe into a single region

Amazon is planning a set of a region merges for Lost Ark, this time smooshing the western and central chunks of Europe into one region.

“We know players have been requesting region merges, and our teams at Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG are currently building the components to make this happen,” the studio says.

“At this time, we don’t have any other region merges planned. While we have seen feedback that some players in South America would like us to consider a merge, merging South America into North America could create a suboptimal player experience due to increased latency. However, we will continue to monitor and look for ways to improve the player experience. […] Similarly, we know that players on some lower population servers have been inquiring about server merges. After the August region merge, we will begin identifying servers in need of a merge.”

More info is expected closer to the actual event “later this summer.”

Lost Ark had plateaued for the better part of last year and the start of this year between 200K-350K peak concurrent, but the latest numbers suggest Diablo IV and other games may have eaten into its numbers significantly over the course of spring. As I type this, it’s the 35th-ranked game on Steam by current players.