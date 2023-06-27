New World devs discuss PvP, traditional raids, and the fate of wards and banes

PvPers are going to want to tune in to this week’s Forged in Aeternum, where Amazon is drilling down on the future of PvP in New World, though of course there’s plenty for everyone else too.

Scot Lane, Katy Kaszynski, and David Verfaillie once again put off questions about the fall expansion and try to focus on the second season; they address the burst meta and reduced time-to-kill (a little faster than they want), player desire for traditional large-scale MMORPG raids (coming eventually), the layout of Outpost Rush (being looked at), weapon perks (probably not, but they want PvE and PvP perks more separate), wards/banes (yes, they know it’s too complex and unfun – gone by the end of the year), open-world PvP (changes coming later this year), and heartrunes.

“While we may be putting a little more energy toward PvE on some of our releases, I think ‘minimal effort on PvP’ is not a completely fair statement,” Lane says in response to a question about content balance.

They also discuss metrics, hippos (you guys), and the expansion of the team. Note, they don’t give away the new weapons coming in the fall.