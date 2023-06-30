Final Fantasy XIV’s third Encyclopædia Eorzea volume is available for pre-order

Let’s not mince words. If you’re a Final Fantasy XIV fan? Here’s the link, go get your book. We say that up front because the prior volumes of the Encyclopædia Eorzea (or the “lore books” as they are colloquially known) have all sold out in about as much time as it takes for you to read this introduction, so if you want a copy of the book? You want to pre-order early. And if you play the game? Odds are you want a copy of the book.

The 304-page volume contains more information about the lore related to both Shadowbringers and Endwalker, as well as no doubt including some tidbits not previously seen in the game. And it seems likely that it will be of a similar print quality and text quality, as well, based on the preview pages. So go order it ahead of time if you want it to arrive on your doorstep in December. Oh, it also comes with a Fourchenault minion, as if that was in any way a necessary incentive.

