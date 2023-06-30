Warframe talks up July’s Echoes of Duviri patch and TennoCon 2023 reveals

With two months to go before TennoCon 2023 arrives, Digital Extremes has shifted into high gear to make this a Warframe summer to remember. This past week’s devstream — the last before the convention — gave players a lot to expect for the event, the July patch, and the 10th anniversary events.

Coming on July 27th is the Echoes of Duviri update with the new Wisp Prime, Incarnon Geneses, Drifter Melee, and Duviri Dojo rooms. This last one sounds interesting: “Share the world of Duviri with your clan members with the new Dojo Rooms, featuring a customizable skybox that allows you to use the aesthetic of your Spiral of choice!”

The 10th anniversary events continue this month with the return of certain in-game alerts and weekly missions for exclusive rewards.

As for TennoCon, the studio revealed the broadcast schedule for the August 26th convention. This includes a welcome at 12:30 p.m. EDT, an art panel at 1:00 p.m., a sound panel at 2:00 p.m., a cosplay contest at 3:00 p.m., and a TennoLive keynote address at 4:30 p.m. Digital Extremes said that players should expect to hear news of cross-save functionality and a new warframe that starts with “D.”