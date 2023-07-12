MythForce to launch its ’80s-inspired cartoon co-op roguelite this fall

Back in 2022, we reported on a fairly unique four-player roguelite named MythForce. The game’s hook is that it attempts to replicate the look and feel of an ’80s Saturday morning fantasy cartoon down to the preestablished characters and cel shading. Players take on the role of a rogue, wizard, and more to hack-and-slash through story dungeons and grind that sweet, sweet loot.

Now after years of development, MythForce is finally launching. Developer Beamdog announced that the title is coming out this September 12th with three story episodes, four characters, varying difficulty modes, and a painless way to jump into groups. It will be available on PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

