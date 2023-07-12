Trove PC adds community voting to Luxion loot, Fiesta Online celebrates three weeks of summertime

It’s a two-for-one news headline for a pair of the MMOs that still remain in Gamigo’s portfolio: The PC version of Trove has gotten an interesting addition to its Luxion vendor and Fiesta Online is living up to its party name with a summer event.

We begin with Trove and the newly launched Fluxion update, which now has a second Luxion vendor named Fluxion, who will allow players to vote with their flux on which items they’d like to see available instead of relying on a predetermined rotating stock. Votes can be cast multiple times and will never be lost, and if an item doesn’t win, the votes will carry over to the next time that item appears as an option.

This new patch has also opened up a new Castle Catastra biome in Delve, where players can gather up new Cat’s Eye Gemeralds, then use them to craft items from a Box o’ Nine Tails that drops from bosses. Speaking of bosses, this new Delve biome features three new fights to look forward to.

Meanwhile in Fiesta Online, this week’s latest update celebrates the summer season for three weeks as it brings back a 6v6 water balloon fight, introduces a PvE monster wave battle quest, and encourages players to collect special flower petals from Suiki’s Garden, which rewards a special currency that can be spent for goodies in all major towns. The new patch also applies a couple of bug fixes as well.

