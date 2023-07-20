Final Fantasy XI offers up Aern weapon skins for the Absolute Virtue family

If you were big into Final Fantasy XI back in the day, you probably have long-standing memories of dealing with the various Jailers and looking at the Absolute Virtue fight as a pinnacle. If you weren’t big into FFXI, you probably still remember Absolute Virtue as that boss that was so difficult no one could beat the fight. But the boss is definitely defeatable at this point, and defeating Absolute Virtue and its corresponding Jailers will offer additional rewards to players in the form of Aern weapon skins through August 7th.

The weapons dropped depend on which of these bosses players choose to fight, of course, and there are appearances for all weapon types as well as a key item allowing you to listen to music from Al’Taieu that’s a definite reward for players who defeat Absolute Virtue during the event period. If you want an absolute reward from this event, get hunting starting on July 24th. Bring a friend or two, though.