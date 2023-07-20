Cabal Return of Action is an auto-playing mobile version of MMORPG Cabal Online

For over 15 years now, Cabal Online has stayed alive, but now it’s headed to mobile devices in the form of Cabal: Return of Action, which is planning a closed beta test between August 3rd and 6th for iOS and Android devices.

“In CABAL: Return of Action, Nevareth is thrown into chaos by evil forces that have returned after a millennium. Rise to meet the ancient evil that has reemerged by playing as one of 8 powerful classes and quell the forces looking to annihilate everything in its path.”

The mobile MMO is offering eight different classes; combo-driven combat; content for solo players, groups, and PvP’ers; and “unlimited character progression” in the form of item upgrades, character achievements, and skill ranks. Or players could just let the title play itself with “auto combat, auto quest, and auto dungeon mobile features; designed to give players a dynamic experience on mobile.” If that somehow doesn’t turn you away, a preview video awaits below, and pre-registration is available now.



source: press release