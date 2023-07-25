Mobile MMO Dragon Nest 2 makes its global launch with a music video and a sea serpent in tow

Back in 2019 we first reported on Dragon Nest 2, a mobile MMO that takes the Dragon Nest IP and applies its more MMORPG sensibilities to the platform, as opposed to the other smaller scale World of Dragon Nest, which shut down in March 2021.

That was then and this is now, or more specifically last week, which is when the title made its global launch on iOS and Android devices as Dragon Nest 2: Evolution. The new mobile MMO offers players four different classes to play, heralds an “expansive world full of adventure and lovable companions,” and promises that the in-game economy will ensure that players aren’t left behind to let them play when they want. The mobile MMORPG held the customary pre-registration campaign, which saw over 3 million sign-ups.

The game’s launch was celebrated with a special music video of its theme song and also introduced a fight against Serpentra the Sea Dragon. The fight also came with daily quests and achievement hunts to help players prepare, while the fight itself brings players together to earn rewards through a ranking system that provides teams with “glorious rewards and incentives for their hard work.”

